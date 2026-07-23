17 Delhi Metro stations shut due to security concerns

Thousands of Delhi Metro commuters faced major inconvenience on Wednesday after 17 stations across the network remained closed for most of the day due to security arrangements amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest, forcing passengers to alter their travel plans and rely on alternative modes of transport.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restored normal operations around 6.30 pm, announcing that all Metro stations had been reopened for passenger services.

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The affected stations included Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

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While Metro trains continued to run on their respective lines, they did not halt at the closed stations, leaving many passengers unable to board or deboard at their destinations. The restrictions marked the second such disruption within a week, after several Metro stations were shut on Monday due to the CJP protest, inconveniencing thousands of office-goers, students and other commuters. Several passengers said they were forced to travel beyond their intended stops before looking for buses, auto-rickshaws or cabs to complete their journeys.

A commuter passing through Central Secretariat said protesters had gathered near the station premises, creating confusion among passengers.

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“The Central Secretariat Metro station was taken over by protesters. Several of them had gathered near the exit and were chanting ‘Vande Mataram’. There was a lot of uncertainty and people did not know whether they would be able to leave the station,” he said.

Videos of the incident was also widely shared online. Another commuter travelling on the Yellow Line said announcements inside the train informed passengers that they would not be allowed to deboard at stations between Delhi Gate and Khan Market.

“We were not allowed to get down from Delhi Gate to Khan Market. People are getting stranded here without any prior notice. It was utter chaos,” she said.

Outside operational Metro stations, long queues were seen at bus stops and auto-rickshaw stands as stranded passengers searched for alternative transport. Many commuters were seen booking app-based cabs or checking navigation apps after learning that their destination stations had been shut.

Services returned to normal after 6.30 pm, when the DMRC reopened all 17 stations, bringing relief to commuters travelling during the evening rush hour.