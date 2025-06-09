17 experts removed for being vestigial, Gurugram MC to save Rs 2 crore a year

In a major move, Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has terminated services of 17 consultants and experts with immediate effect. All of them are retirees and had been brought on board at different times to guide the MCG for better civic management.

Finding them vestigial and costing agency around Rs 2 crores a year, Dahiya terminated their services.

“Many people had been hired as consultants or special experts in different fields. A review revealed that majority were making no major contribution or difference to areas they were hired for. Including remuneration and travel, it was costing a huge amount of money to agency, so we discontinued the service. We have our own dedicated and efficient workforce which will take care of the departments,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

An official order issued on Thursday stated that the terminated personnel included experts and consultants working across key departments such as the Joint Commissioner’s office, ADMC, fire, horticulture, sanitation and vigilance.

These individuals, many of whom were retired officials re-engaged in advisory roles, were drawing salaries approximately Rs 1.2 crore annually in addition to vehicle allowances. The experts concerned have been instructed to relinquish all duties and return official documents and assets.

A senior official said a review of these experts revealed that consultants lacked the domain knowledge needed for the projects they were hired for.

A majority had been hired on political recommendations and their work had not been reviewed for years even though their travel bills were duly approved. Some of these consultants were drawing flexible remuneration structures, leading to dual income streams and inflated costs. The move is part of the MCG’s broader attempt to plug financial leaks and boost accountability in staffing.

The move has now raised a demand for similar review in the GMDA as well where 40 per cent workforce comprises of reemployed retirees.

“Public money, which should be used to improve infrastructure, is being misused to adjust the BJP’s favourites as consultants and experts. Even current Mayor’s husband wanted to be an expert even without remuneration. All departments, especially the GMDA, need to be reviewed and the retirees adjusted just to oblige them should be removed,” said local Congress leader Pankaj Dawar.