DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 17-year-old boy jumps to death in front of Metro

17-year-old boy jumps to death in front of Metro

Took extreme step on way to coaching institute

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Advertisement

A 17-year-old boy, who was on his way to a coaching institute, allegedly died after jumping in front of a Metro train at Uttam Nagar East Metro station in West Delhi on Friday morning.

Advertisement

According to the police, information regarding a person jumping onto the tracks was received from the station controller at 11.07 am.

Advertisement

When officials reached the spot, they found that the teenager had jumped from Platform No. 1 and had been run over by a Metro train coming from the Dwarka side. The body had already been removed from the tracks before the police arrived.

Advertisement

The police said the boy, a resident of Najafgarh, had completed Class XII and was preparing for higher studies while attending coaching classes at a private institute in Uttam Nagar. Metro services on the Delhi Metro Blue Line were briefly disrupted following the incident.

A preliminary inquiry suggested the teenager was distressed due to personal issues, an official said.

Advertisement

His father works as a contractual driver with the DTC, and he was the only child in the family, the cop added.

The body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita had been initiated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts