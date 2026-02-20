17-year-old boy jumps to death in front of Metro

A 17-year-old boy, who was on his way to a coaching institute, allegedly died after jumping in front of a Metro train at Uttam Nagar East Metro station in West Delhi on Friday morning.

According to the police, information regarding a person jumping onto the tracks was received from the station controller at 11.07 am.

When officials reached the spot, they found that the teenager had jumped from Platform No. 1 and had been run over by a Metro train coming from the Dwarka side. The body had already been removed from the tracks before the police arrived.

The police said the boy, a resident of Najafgarh, had completed Class XII and was preparing for higher studies while attending coaching classes at a private institute in Uttam Nagar. Metro services on the Delhi Metro Blue Line were briefly disrupted following the incident.

A preliminary inquiry suggested the teenager was distressed due to personal issues, an official said.

His father works as a contractual driver with the DTC, and he was the only child in the family, the cop added.

The body has been sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita had been initiated.