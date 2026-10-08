A 17-year-old allegedly crashed an Audi car he rented for a friend's birthday into three vehicles in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh, killing a pedestrian, a police source said on Thursday.

The teenager had rented the car through an online app for Rs 16,000 for a night, the source said.

Advertisement

The accident took place around 2.30 am on October 4 near a CNG pump at the Kishangarh red light, where the recklessly driving juvenile rammed his car into three vehicles, the source said.

Advertisement

The pedestrian, Umashankar, a 45-year-old resident of Kishangarh, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead.

"During the investigation, police apprehended the juvenile driver and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board through video conferencing," said the police source.

Advertisement

The police seized all vehicles, including the Audi, and filed an FIR at the Kishangarh Police Station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The company which leased the car to the minor is also under the police scanner.

According to the source, investigators are seeking details of the booking, the age verification process, driving licence, and other documents submitted at the time of renting the vehicle.

"If any lapse or violation is found, appropriate action will be taken," the source said.