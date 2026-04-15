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Home / Delhi / 17-yr-old girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Delhi

17-yr-old girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Delhi

Man lands in police net; was a PO in another rape case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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The police said a kidnapping complaint was filed at the Central Delhi police station on April 4. The girl was located at the Shadipur Metro station the next day. File
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A 17-year-old girl was rescued after she was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man, the police said. The accused, who was absconding in another rape case, has been arrested.

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The police said a kidnapping complaint was filed at the Central Delhi police station on April 4. The girl was located at the Shadipur Metro station the next day.

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The victim told investigators that an unidentified man approached her on a black motorcycle at the Jahangirpuri Metro station and took her to a hotel, where he sexually assaulted her.

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The police said her medical examination corroborated the allegation. A case was registered under Section 64 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

“The team examined CCTV footage from the Jahangirpuri metro station to Murthal. We found that the accused took the girl to first have food at a hotel in Murthal,” said DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

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“During the return journey, she started feeling sleepy, upon which he told her to rest and took her to another hotel near the Jahangirpuri Metro station, where he took a room,” the DCP said.

The police identified the motorcycle using a partial registration number captured in CCTV footage. The owner told the police that his friend was using the bike and provided his address.

The accused initially evaded arrest but was traced to Kashmere Gate on April 10 while allegedly attempting to flee to Bihar. He was taken into custody.

The police said the accused confessed to involvement in multiple prior cases and admitted he was absconding in a separate rape case registered in Rohini, in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender.

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