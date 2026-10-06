18 held as NSUI protest turns violent in Delhi

Eighteen persons were arrested after an NSUI protest in the Parliament Street area turned violent on Monday, with the Delhi Police registering four FIRs, including one over the alleged knife attack on a CISF constable.

The cases relate to the alleged attack on the constable, rioting, defacement and obstruction of public servants, officials said. The arrested persons were produced before a court.

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The CISF constable, identified as Bikram Kumar, was allegedly attacked with a knife while he was taking a protester away from a barricade. He suffered a minor injury to his right elbow and was taken to RML Hospital for medical examination and treatment, officials said. The alleged attacker was detained and legal action initiated.

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The police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of individual protesters.

The violence erupted during an NSUI demonstration demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The protesters staged a symbolic “living dead” demonstration near the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road before attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar.

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The protesters raised slogans such as “vote ki chori nahi chalegi, janta ki awaaz nahi dabegi” and carried placards targeting the Election Commission.

NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who led the protest, alleged that the Election Commission had failed to address concerns over “vote chori”.