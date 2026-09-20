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Home / Delhi / 18 spa centres raided in Gurugram, 30 women among 50 detained

18 spa centres raided in Gurugram, 30 women among 50 detained

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The accused detained by the police during raids at spa centres in Gurugram
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A joint team of the Haryana State Commission for Women and the Gurugram police raided 18 spa centres at Sapphire 90 Mall.

During the operation, which lasted from 10 pm on Friday until 3 am on Saturday, the police detained 30 women and 20 men.

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Surprisingly, some of the spa centres were found locked from the outside. The police broke open the locks, and upon entering, found men and women allegedly in compromising positions.

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According to the police, the raid was conducted on suspicion of illegal activities at the spa centres. The operation was conducted in the presence of Usha Priyadarshini, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women, her team, and a Duty Magistrate.

The operation involving nearly 100 police personnel, including 20 inspectors and sub-inspectors, was conducted under the supervision of Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP Headquarters-I, Gurugram, who is also the designated Special Police Officer under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

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During the simultaneous raids, prima facie evidence of suspected illegal activities was detected in eight out of the 18 spa centres. Significant electronic/digital, physical and documentary evidence had been seized and was being examined to uncover the complete network and the role of owners, operators, managers and facilitators.

“The women are being questioned to identify any possible network and the persons facilitating such activities. The role of the men found present is also being verified, and appropriate legal action shall follow on the basis of evidence. Further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

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