DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 18-year-old accidentally kills mother while 'showing off' illegal firearm in southeast Delhi; held

18-year-old accidentally kills mother while 'showing off' illegal firearm in southeast Delhi; held

Tarun had allegedly procured an illegal country-made pistol from an unidentified person in Ashram area, say Delhi Police

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 37-year-old woman was killed after being accidentally shot while her teenage son was allegedly handling an illegal firearm at their residence in southeast Delhi's Jungpura area, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Preliminary inquiry identified the victim's son, Tarun (18), as the accused.

Advertisement

"Tarun had allegedly procured an illegal country-made pistol from an unidentified person in the Ashram area. While he was showing the weapon to his mother, it accidentally went off, and the bullet hit her in the face," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot but was apprehended after a brief search operation. During interrogation, he led police to a nearby drain where he had thrown the firearm, which was later recovered, the officer said.

A crime team was called to the scene of the crime to collect forensic evidence, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the supplier of the illegal firearm. A PCR call was received around 10.40 am on Monday from Moolchand Hospital, reporting that a woman with a gunshot injury had been brought dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sumati (37), a resident of Jungpura, who worked as a domestic help in nearby households. She is survived by her husband, Chotu, a daily-wage gardener, and their three children, including an 11-year-old daughter, they said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts