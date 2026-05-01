18-yr-old girl found dead inside room in Shalimar Bagh

An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide inside a locked room at a house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, the police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The victim’s family, however, has alleged foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Advertisement

“It looks like someone killed her and then hanged her. The police must investigate the matter properly and check CCTV footage of the house where she worked,” her family members said.

Advertisement

A police officer said, “During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the room where the girl was working was locked from the inside. The homeowner later broke open the door and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.”

The police said the girl worked as a caretaker in the northwest Delhi area and was acquainted with a 20-year-old man from Azadpur. According to officials, she had expressed her desire to marry him, but her family opposed the relationship.

Advertisement

The police said all possible angles were being examined and the statements of family members were being recorded as part of the investigation.

The victim’s sister said the woman had left home for work around 9:30 am. The family later received a call from her employer informing them about her death.

She said her family members, including her brothers, brought the body down. Relatives said the woman had been working at the house for nearly nine months and there had never been any complaint against her.