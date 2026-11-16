18-yr-old woman murdered inside showroom’s trial room in Delhi

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly murdered inside the trial room of a clothing showroom near the Moti Nagar Metro station on Saturday evening. The police have arrested her brother-in-law in connection with the crime.

The victim, identified as Shabnam, was working at the showroom and lived with her family in west Delhi. The accused, Suraj, was known to her and was allegedly attempting to flee Delhi when he was arrested following an operation involving 8-10 police teams.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting blood at the showroom was received at 8.51 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and found Shabnam’s body with injury marks on her neck. A knife was also recovered from near the body.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had entered the showroom around the time Shabnam’s shift was about to end and allegedly taken her into the trial room, where he slit her throat with a sharp weapon before fleeing.

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The police examined the CCTV footage from inside the showroom, which helped them identify the accused. Teams were subsequently formed to trace him. Using technical and manual surveillance, the police apprehended Suraj while he was allegedly trying to escape Delhi.

A senior police officer said the victim’s two elder sisters were married to two elder brothers of the accused, and the families shared close relations and frequently visited each other. The immediate reason behind the murder would be clear during interrogation, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father said the family learnt about the murder around 9 pm. He alleged that Suraj, whom he identified as his daughter’s brother-in-law, was responsible for the killing and demanded that all six people allegedly involved be punished.

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An eyewitness, Ashu, said Shabnam was last seen sitting at the showroom around 6.45 pm. Around 7.30-7.45 pm, the shop owner informed him that she was missing, following which they alerted the police and called her parents.

“We were considering calling an ambulance but decided to do so after the police arrived. The police reached the spot within 10 minutes,” he said.

The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive and establish the sequence of events leading to the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

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A CCTV video purportedly showing the final moments of the 18-year-old woman, who was murdered inside a trial room of a Delhi clothing showroom, has surfaced. The footage shows the victim sitting in a chair just a few feet away from the showroom’s glass entrance when a man wearing an orange T-shirt walks in and immediately attacks her. The accused is then seen pulling her by the hair and forcing her to get up. As the woman cries, he drags her towards the trial room. She was later found inside with her throat slit and lying in a pool of blood.