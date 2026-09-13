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Home / Delhi / 18th BRICS Summit: Pushes global cooperation on traditional, complementary medicine

18th BRICS Summit: Pushes global cooperation on traditional, complementary medicine

For India, the development assumes significance as the government seeks to advance ayurveda and other Ayush systems through scientific research and more

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:16 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The proposed group is expected to provide a platform for BRICS countries to strengthen research, evidence generation and scientific cooperation in traditional medicine. Pic: iStock
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The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit has given a major push to international cooperation in Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM), with member countries backing the proposed establishment of a BRICS Expert Working Group on TCIM.

The declaration welcomed the proposal to establish the Expert Working Group under the BRICS Health Track, held in Chandigarh on July 21. The proposed group is expected to provide a platform for BRICS countries to strengthen research, evidence generation and scientific cooperation in traditional medicine.

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The agenda includes collaborative and multi-country research studies, exchange of scientific methodologies and research experiences, documentation of best practices, and initiatives for clinical validation and evidence generation.

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For India, the development assumes significance as the government seeks to advance ayurveda and other Ayush systems through scientific research, evidence generation, quality assurance and international cooperation.

The declaration has also specifically called for greater cooperation in research on medicinal plants and herbal preparations used for therapeutic and preventive purposes. It provides scope for BRICS countries to exchange expertise in research methodologies, pharmacopoeial standards, quality assurance, regulatory practices and scientific validation of traditional medicine practices and products.

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Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav said, “The recognition of TCIM is an important step towards strengthening global cooperation in traditional medicine. The proposed BRICS Expert Working Group will provide a meaningful platform for Member States to share knowledge, strengthen research and advance evidence-based approaches. India remains committed to taking forward ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine through scientific research, quality assurance and international collaboration, so that their potential can contribute to safe, effective and affordable healthcare.”

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said the proposed Expert Working Group could provide a focused platform for sharing evidence, strengthening research collaboration and improving quality and regulatory approaches.

“India, through its Ayush ecosystem, is committed to contributing to this cooperation by promoting rigorous research and evidence-informed practices that can support safe, effective and affordable healthcare,” he said.

The development comes against the backdrop of growing international attention to the appropriate role of traditional medicine in health systems. The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 also emphasises strengthening the evidence base, ensuring safety and quality, and supporting the appropriate integration of traditional medicine into health systems.

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