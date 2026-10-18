19 of 59 desi ghee samples found unsafe in city, 4 substandard

Nineteen of 59 desi ghee samples collected from markets across Delhi have been found unsafe for human consumption, while four others failed to meet prescribed food safety standards, prompting enforcement action by the Delhi Government.

The Food Safety Department found expired food products, pests, unhygienic storage conditions and lapses in temperature control during inspections of warehouses and dark stores operated by quick-commerce and retail companies. The drive was conducted on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who said, “No compromise will be allowed with the health of Delhiites.”

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The department collected ghee samples from markets in Naharpur, Posangipur, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Rampura, Tagore Garden, Kalyanpuri, Krishna Vihar and Kondli. More than 42 per cent of the samples did not meet the prescribed standards. According to the government, establishments selling unsafe ghee have been ordered to shut down and their licences suspended.

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The brands whose samples were declared unsafe included Haryana Lite, Haryana Supreme, Haryana Dairy, Haryana Pure, Shree Haryana King, Shree Haryana Foods, Kartar, Prabhas, Madhu Sangam, Radha Krishna, New Punjab Super Brand, Akshara, Anand Gold, Shree Nandan, Shree Mohan and Shree Krishna. Samples of Nova, Govardhan Pure Cow Ghee and Pratap Desi Ghee were classified as substandard.

Expired products, pests found during inspections

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Inspections of dark stores and food storage facilities across the Capital also revealed multiple hygiene and storage violations.

At Swiggy Instamart’s premises in Uttam Nagar, officials found expired frozen green peas, Greek yoghurt, eggless chocolate-chip brownies and cow ghee. Some packets of sprouts, fruits and vegetables did not carry expiry dates.

At Reliance Retail Limited’s facility in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, flies, mosquitoes and a lizard were found, along with spider webs. Officials also found that the cleaning schedule and related checklist were unavailable.

Expired Coke Diet and Nestle Shikanji products were found at Zomato Hyperpure’s premises in Ghevra, where unhygienic conditions were also reported. At Zepto Limited’s premises in Jheel Khureja, officials flagged inadequate cold-storage temperature control, cockroaches, spider webs, dirty and rusted racks, peeling wall surfaces and food products stored directly on the floor or on top of spoiled items.

At Blink Commerce Private Limited’s premises on Asaf Ali Road and in Daryaganj, officials found dirty crates and dust in storage areas. Rat traps were inadequate or improperly placed, while the Rohini facility lacked arrangements to segregate food items to prevent cross-contamination.

The department said food samples were collected during the inspections and improvement notices were issued to the establishments concerned, directing them to rectify the deficiencies.

The Chief Minister has directed the department to intensify monitoring of markets, food storage facilities and establishments supplying food through online platforms. The government said action would be taken under the rules wherever food safety violations were found, with the stated objective of ensuring access to safe and quality food for Delhi residents.