DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 19 to 74: IIT-Delhi graduates show ambition has no age

19 to 74: IIT-Delhi graduates show ambition has no age

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:30 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandra Shekhar Prasad
Advertisement

At 19, Anish Tanwar has graduated from IIT Delhi and set his sights on the Civil Services. At 74, Chandra Shekhar Prasad has completed a PhD after retirement, turning decades of professional experience into research on sustainable buildings.

Advertisement

Fifty-five years apart, their journeys represent different stages of life but share a common thread: for both, graduation marks not an end but a new beginning.

Advertisement

Tanwar, a Civil Engineering graduate from Jaipur, was the youngest graduate in this year’s IIT-Delhi batch. He did not know about the distinction until it was announced at the graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know initially that I was the youngest graduate. When it was announced there and then, two days later, I received a call from the Dean. That’s when I found out. Later, when news reporters started calling me, that also confirmed it,” he told The Tribune.

The recognition came as a pleasant surprise. “When you suddenly find out about something like this, it is natural to feel happy. It felt really good at that time. You could call it a special day for me,” he said.

Advertisement

But the 19-year-old is already looking ahead. His next goal is to prepare for the Civil Services. Reflecting on his time at IIT-Delhi, Tanwar said campus life gave students the freedom to explore interests beyond academics.

“It is IIT, so you already know how good the campus is. Hanging out with friends, doing whatever you want whenever you want, there is no pressure that you cannot do something at a particular time,” he said, describing it as “a completely different level of life”. If Tanwar is at the start of his career, Prasad’s journey shows that learning can continue long after retirement.

At 74, Prasad completed his PhD in Civil Engineering (Construction Management) at IIT-Delhi. His doctoral research, titled “Development and Validation of Framework for Sustainable Buildings”, drew on his experience in construction and government service.

The study developed and validated a framework to assess building sustainability using four software tools. It also included case studies of Indira Paryavaran Bhawan and a building project at IIT-Jaipur.

Prasad described the doctorate as the fulfilment of a lifelong academic journey.

“I am very delighted. I feel that something which began with the blessings of my parents and the inspiration of Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, has today reached its fulfilment and achieved its destination,” he told The Tribune.

He does not, however, see the PhD as a full stop. “Once you take up research, it opens up new avenues for further work,” he said, stressing the need for research that benefits society and the nation.

After retiring from government service in 2012, Prasad returned to academics to pursue research in greater depth. “I felt that I had been studying throughout my life. If I could go a little deeper into academics and research, it would give me satisfaction,” he said.

Fifty-five years apart, Tanwar and Prasad have reached the same point in different ways: neither sees education as the end of the road, but as a step towards what comes next.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts