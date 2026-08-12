19 to 74: IIT-Delhi graduates show ambition has no age

At 19, Anish Tanwar has graduated from IIT Delhi and set his sights on the Civil Services. At 74, Chandra Shekhar Prasad has completed a PhD after retirement, turning decades of professional experience into research on sustainable buildings.

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Fifty-five years apart, their journeys represent different stages of life but share a common thread: for both, graduation marks not an end but a new beginning.

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Tanwar, a Civil Engineering graduate from Jaipur, was the youngest graduate in this year’s IIT-Delhi batch. He did not know about the distinction until it was announced at the graduation ceremony.

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“I didn’t know initially that I was the youngest graduate. When it was announced there and then, two days later, I received a call from the Dean. That’s when I found out. Later, when news reporters started calling me, that also confirmed it,” he told The Tribune.

The recognition came as a pleasant surprise. “When you suddenly find out about something like this, it is natural to feel happy. It felt really good at that time. You could call it a special day for me,” he said.

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But the 19-year-old is already looking ahead. His next goal is to prepare for the Civil Services. Reflecting on his time at IIT-Delhi, Tanwar said campus life gave students the freedom to explore interests beyond academics.

“It is IIT, so you already know how good the campus is. Hanging out with friends, doing whatever you want whenever you want, there is no pressure that you cannot do something at a particular time,” he said, describing it as “a completely different level of life”. If Tanwar is at the start of his career, Prasad’s journey shows that learning can continue long after retirement.

At 74, Prasad completed his PhD in Civil Engineering (Construction Management) at IIT-Delhi. His doctoral research, titled “Development and Validation of Framework for Sustainable Buildings”, drew on his experience in construction and government service.

The study developed and validated a framework to assess building sustainability using four software tools. It also included case studies of Indira Paryavaran Bhawan and a building project at IIT-Jaipur.

Prasad described the doctorate as the fulfilment of a lifelong academic journey.

“I am very delighted. I feel that something which began with the blessings of my parents and the inspiration of Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, has today reached its fulfilment and achieved its destination,” he told The Tribune.

He does not, however, see the PhD as a full stop. “Once you take up research, it opens up new avenues for further work,” he said, stressing the need for research that benefits society and the nation.

After retiring from government service in 2012, Prasad returned to academics to pursue research in greater depth. “I felt that I had been studying throughout my life. If I could go a little deeper into academics and research, it would give me satisfaction,” he said.

Fifty-five years apart, Tanwar and Prasad have reached the same point in different ways: neither sees education as the end of the road, but as a step towards what comes next.