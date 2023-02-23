19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 23

A Delhi-based girl student was allegedly repeatedly raped for over a year by her Instagram friend after he threatened to kill her. The victim finally moved the police after the accused started blackmailing her. An FIR has been registered at the DLF phase 2 police station in this regard.

According to the complaint filed by a 19-year-old Delhi girl on Wednesday, she had come in contact with accused Abhishek, a resident of Gurugram, in July 2020 through social media. The victim, a student of BA first year, stated that after striking a friendship, the accused called her to meet and they met in a park for the first time in Gurugram.

“In September 2021, we met again in MGF Mall from where he took me to a guest house in DLF phase-2 area where he forcibly raped me. My ordeal started from here and he called me again and again and raped me repeatedly. When I resisted, he threatened to kill me and sexually exploited me many times after calling me to a hotel in Manesar. He started blackmailing me and once again raped me in September last year. He was now pressuring me to introduce him to my friends and I decided to approach the police,” the victim stated.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of POCSO Act as the victim was minor in 2020 and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at DLF phase 2 police station on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said after the medical examination of the victim, she was produced in a city court today for recording her statement under section 164 of CrPC.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused and he will be arrested soon,” added the officer.

#Gurugram #Instagram