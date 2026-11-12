19-yr-old killed in hit-and-run

The deceased was identified as Rohit, a resident of Sapera Basti in Gharoli village. According to the police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Ghazipur police station around 10.37 am. The caller reported that a truck had hit a person, resulting in his death.

A police team reached the spot, where the caller, identified as Aakash, was present. During the initial inquiry, it emerged that Rohit had been hit by a truck, which fled after the accident.

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He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was kept in the hospital mortuary for preservation and medico-legal formalities.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident site and nearby areas to identify the vehicle involved. Legal action is being initiated after the receipt of the medico-legal case (MLC), and further investigation is on.

The incident sparked protests from the victim’s family members and locals, who claimed that the police and ambulance arrived late despite repeated calls. They blocked the road, disrupting traffic, demanding action against the driver.

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Rohit’s father, Kailashnath, told reporters that he received a call about the accident while Rohit was out.

“He had gone out and was walking on the side of the road when the truck crushed him to death. It was a garbage truck,” he said.

Rohit’s brother Rakeshnath alleged that the authorities began investigating only after the protest. He also claimed that CCTV cameras in the area were either not functioning properly or had failed to capture the truck.

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“The truck and the driver have not been found. The CCTV did not capture the truck’s image, and the cameras are not functioning properly,” he added.