Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / 19-yr-old killed in hit-and-run

19-yr-old killed in hit-and-run

Ambulance delay alleged

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The victims’ names and age have been withheld pending investigation. Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 19-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a garbage carrying truck near a CNG pump on Hedgewar Road in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rohit, a resident of Sapera Basti in Gharoli village. According to the police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Ghazipur police station around 10.37 am. The caller reported that a truck had hit a person, resulting in his death.

A police team reached the spot, where the caller, identified as Aakash, was present. During the initial inquiry, it emerged that Rohit had been hit by a truck, which fled after the accident.

Advertisement

He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was kept in the hospital mortuary for preservation and medico-legal formalities.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident site and nearby areas to identify the vehicle involved. Legal action is being initiated after the receipt of the medico-legal case (MLC), and further investigation is on.

The incident sparked protests from the victim’s family members and locals, who claimed that the police and ambulance arrived late despite repeated calls. They blocked the road, disrupting traffic, demanding action against the driver.

Advertisement

Rohit’s father, Kailashnath, told reporters that he received a call about the accident while Rohit was out.

“He had gone out and was walking on the side of the road when the truck crushed him to death. It was a garbage truck,” he said.

Rohit’s brother Rakeshnath alleged that the authorities began investigating only after the protest. He also claimed that CCTV cameras in the area were either not functioning properly or had failed to capture the truck.

Advertisement

“The truck and the driver have not been found. The CCTV did not capture the truck’s image, and the cameras are not functioning properly,” he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts