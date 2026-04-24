1984 anti-Sikh riots case: SC agrees to take up Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against conviction in July

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up former Delhi Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s petition challenging his conviction in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in July after it was told that the convict had already spent more than seven years in jail.

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Kumar (80) has been in jail since December 31, 2018, when he surrendered after being convicted and awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in a case relating to 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi in which five Sikhs were killed on November 1-2, 1984, and a gurdwara was burnt down in Raj Nagar part II. The high court had overturned an order of acquittal by the trial court.

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On February 25, 2025, a Delhi court had awarded him life imprisonment in another case holding him guilty of murder of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area of the national capital during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

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Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, were killed in the anti-Sikh riots that broke out following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

On behalf of Kumar, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told a Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Atul S Chandurkar sought to emphasise that he was acquitted by the trial court and the high court overturned his acquittal.

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“The gentleman has been inside for seven years and four months… He has never sought parole, he has never sought any kind of remedy,” Sankaranarayanan said.

He said Kumar’s wife was unable to move around due to her health condition and that the convict had not been able to meet her even once after he landed in Tihar Jail.

Taking note of his submissions, the Bench agreed to take up Kumar’s petition challenging the 2013 judgment of the Delhi High Court reversing his acquittal in the last week of July after the summer vacation.