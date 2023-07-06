 1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts : The Tribune India

1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts

13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion in bustling Lajpat Nagar market in South Delhi on May 21, 1996

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Citing severity of the offence resulting in deaths of innocent persons, the Supreme Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment for the remainder of their lives without remission to four convicts in the 1996 Lajpat Nagar bomb blast case in which 13 people were killed and nearly 40 injured.

The four convicts were—Mohd Naushad, Mirza Nissar Hussain, Mohd Ali Bhatt and Javed Ahmed Khan.

“In view of the severity of the offence resulting in deaths of innocent persons and the role played by each accused person, all these accused persons are sentenced to imprisonment for life, without remission, extending to natural life. Accused, if on bail, are directed to immediately surrender before the Court concerned and their bail bonds stand cancelled,” a three-judge Bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sanjay Karol said.

A powerful blast rocked the bustling Lajpat Nagar market in South Delhi on the evening of May 21, 1996, killing 13 people and injuring around 40 others, besides causing damage to private and public properties. The Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front (JKIF) – designated as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 – had taken responsibility for the terror attack.

The Bench – which expressed concern over the delay in taking the case to its logical conclusion – noted that expeditious trial of such cases was the need of the hour, especially when it concerned national security and the common man.

A prominent market in the heart of the capital city was attacked and it has not been dealt with the required degree of promptitude and attention, it pointed out.

“To our great dismay, we are forced to observe that this may be due to the involvement of influential persons which is evident from the fact that out of several accused persons, only few have been put to trial. In our considered view, the matter ought to have been handled with urgency and sensitivity at all levels,” it said.

