1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

New Delhi, August 22
Over one lakh legal notices and 27,100 penalties have been issued for violations during the inspection of households and other premises for detecting the breeding of mosquito larvae in the last few months, according to data shared by civic authorities on Tuesday.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said construction sites are the most vulnerable spots with breeding of mosquitoes found at 21 per cent of the sites, followed by government offices, parks and nurseries, and educational institutions. The MCD said it is working on a "war-footing" to check the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.
