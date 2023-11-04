1st 'official' Diwali mela begins at Surajkund

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 3

The first Diwali mela, organised by the state Tourism Department, began at Surajkund this evening. Haryana Tourism and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar inaugurated the fair here today.

Gurjar said the fest would be held from November 3 to 10. He said the Diwali-based mela would have 300 stalls selling items related to the festival. He further said the event’s focus was to have it as grand and appealing as the Crafts Mela that garnered international recognition.

