2,200 cartridges seized ahead of I-Day in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, August 12

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six persons in this connection, officials said on Friday.

Terror connection? Six arrested, police not ruling out a terror angle

The cartridges were to be delivered in Lucknow

Recovered from near the ISBT in New Delhi Avoid large gatherings, states told New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a communication to the states and union territories (UTs), has advised them to avoid large gatherings while organising events for the Independence Day celebrations in view of a surge in Covid cases in the country by around 15,000 on a daily basis. It also said they should ensure that everyone followed the Covid protocol. TNS

The accused have been identified as Ajmal (20), Rashid, alias Lallan (20), and Saddam, all residents of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh; Parikshit Negi of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Kamran from Delhi and Nasir of Roorkee in Uttarakhand, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singh said prima facie, the accused appeared to be part of a criminal network. But, he said, terror angle was also being probed. “A total of 2,251 live cartridges have been recovered. Around 6.30 pm on August 6, we received a tip-off from an auto-rickshaw driver about spotting two persons (Ajmal and Rashid) carrying heavy bags near Anand Vihar, ISBT. Police intercepted them and recovered the cartridges, including imported ammunition,” said Singh. During investigation, they revealed that they had received the ammunition from a person in Dehradun and it was to be delivered in Lucknow, said DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap.