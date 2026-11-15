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Home / Delhi / 2.31 kg of gold worth Rs 3 cr seized at IGI Airport, 2 foreign nationals held

2.31 kg of gold worth Rs 3 cr seized at IGI Airport, 2 foreign nationals held

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the gold and uncover the possible smuggling network involved

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:00 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The seizure was made on November 12 when Customs officers at Terminal 3 intercepted the two passengers. Pic: iStock
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Delhi Customs officials have arrested two foreign nationals after recovering gold worth approximately Rs 3.21 crore, concealed in paste form on their bodies, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The seizure was made on November 12 when Customs officers at Terminal 3 intercepted the two passengers, who had arrived from Bishkek via Almaty. Acting on intelligence inputs and profiling, the officials stopped them while they were crossing the green channel.

A detailed examination of their baggage and personal search led to the recovery of eight oval shaped pouches containing gold paste, concealed on the persons of both passengers. The pouches had a collective gross weight of 2,835 grams, including the adhesive tape used for packing.

Further processing of the gold paste resulted in the extraction of four gold bars weighing a total of 2,313.3 grams (approximately 2.31 kg). The market value of the recovered gold has been estimated at around Rs 3.21 crore.

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The Customs Department seized the gold under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, while both passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the gold and uncover the possible smuggling network involved.

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