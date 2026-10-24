With the claims and objections period set to end on October 30, the election authorities have announced another round of special enrolment camps at all 14,947 polling stations across the Capital on October 25 to ensure that eligible voters left out of the draft electoral rolls can register their names.

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According to the CEO's office, 2,50,754 Form 6 applications have been received since the claims and objections period began on August 31. Another 2,12,400 applications were received before the publication of the draft electoral rolls. These applications will be disposed of by November 30 in accordance with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

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Of approximately 33 lakh cases involving unmapped voters or logical discrepancies, around 29.50 lakh have been resolved or parked for the final roll by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

The revision exercise, being conducted with October 1, as the qualifying date, aims to ensure “No eligible voter to be left out of Electoral Roll”.

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The CEO's office said more than 89,000 special camps had already been organised across polling stations on six dates during September and October. Additional enrolment drives were conducted at educational institutions for voters aged 18 to 25, while targeted camps were held for homeless persons, transgender persons and sex workers at around 200 night shelters and other locations.

Special camps were also organised for residents of recently demolished colonies, including Bela Estate, Jailor Wala Bagh, Narela, Bawana, Mangolpuri and Wazirpur Industrial Area.

The authorities are also tracing voters whose names appeared in the pre-SIR electoral rolls but are missing from the current draft rolls to facilitate their enrolment wherever eligible.

The CEO's office stated, “Only a few days are left in period of claims & objections.”

Citizens have been urged to check their names in the draft electoral rolls and submit Form 6 for inclusion, Form 7 for objections or deletion, and Form 8 for corrections or shifting of residence before October 30.

The exercise involves 13 district election officers, 70 EROs, 902 AEROs and 14,947 booth level officers, with 33,226 booth level agents appointed by six recognised national parties participating in the process.