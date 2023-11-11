2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

New Delhi, November 11
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the national capital on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology.
It said the epicentre of the quake that struck at 3:36 pm was near Burari, 20 km north of Delhi.
There were no immediate reports of any damage.
