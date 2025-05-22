DT
Home / Delhi / Rs 2.75-crore development projects inaugurated at villages in South Delhi

Rs 2.75-crore development projects inaugurated at villages in South Delhi

BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Wednesday inaugurated development schemes worth approximately Rs 2.75 crore, aimed at improving infrastructure and public amenities in villages within his parliamentary constituency. Highlighting the focus on rural Delhi's progress, Bidhuri credited...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:49 AM May 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at the inauguration of development works at a South Delhi village.
BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Wednesday inaugurated development schemes worth approximately Rs 2.75 crore, aimed at improving infrastructure and public amenities in villages within his parliamentary constituency.

Highlighting the focus on rural Delhi’s progress, Bidhuri credited the BJP government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for allocating dedicated funds for the development of Delhi’s rural areas.

“Special attention is now being given to the upliftment of rural Delhi,” he said.

The inauguration events were held in Palam, Khanpur and Madangir villages. In Palam, road and drainage construction work commenced with a budget of around Rs 1.55 crore. Similar projects for roads and drains worth Rs 85 lakh were launched in Madangir.

Development works began at a cost of Rs 35 lakh for two parks in the Khanpur ward of the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency.

