2,800-kg drugs destroyed

New Delhi, December 21
The Delhi Police destroyed over 2,800 kg of drugs, which are valued at Rs 1,513.05 crore, seized under a campaign here on Wednesday, officials said.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora were present when the drugs were destroyed in an incinerator in Delhi’s Nilothi, the police said.
Effective action is being taken against traffickers under the Centre’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi-NCR, the police added.
The drugs, which were destroyed, include four kg of Ketamine, five kg Pseudoephi, 26.161 kg charas, 3.4 grams LSD, 204 grams of cocaine, 2,372.830 kg of ganja, 213.697 kg heroin/smack, 22.378 kg crude heroin, 39 bottles Pakvil, 32 tablets Addiso KN, and 238.652 kg psychotropic substances, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...