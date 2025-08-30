2 absconding murder bid accused nabbed

The Delhi Police arrested two accused wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in the Gokalpuri area here. One of them was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Faizan (22) and Saikul (23). According to the police, two semi-automatic pistols, a live cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The duo was wanted in a case registered at the Gokalpuri police station on August 20. The complainant, Mohd Nizam, alleged that two men fired at him in Indra Vihar, Chaman Park.

During patrolling on the intervening night of August 28 and 29, a police team intercepted two persons on a motorcycle. While Saikul managed to flee, Faizan, a resident of Indra Vihar, was apprehended. He was found carrying a pistol.

The police later arrested another accused, Saikul, around 4:30 am after a brief exchange of fire. Constable Rohit sustained injuries in his hand after being pushed by the accused, following which the team fired at him in self-defence. The accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

The injured constable and the accused were shifted to GTB Hospital. A forensic team examined the crime spot. A fresh case under relevant sections was registered against Saikul.

The police said Faizan has three previous cases, including two firing incidents, against him, while Saikul has six cases, including four related to firing. Both accused confessed to firing at the complainant over a personal dispute.