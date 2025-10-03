DT
Home / Delhi / 2 aides of foreign-based gangsters arrested after encounter in Delhi  

2 aides of foreign-based gangsters arrested after encounter in Delhi  

Police say Akash Rajput was wanted in multiple extortion and kidnapping cases in Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:53 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Delhi Police have arrested two wanted criminals allegedly linked to foreign-based gangsters after an encounter in the Kapashera area on Friday, an official said.

Akash Rajput and Mahipal are residents of Rajasthan, he said.

Police said Rajput was wanted in multiple extortion and kidnapping cases in Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and carried a bounty of Rs 20,000 announced by the Rajasthan Police.

"Rajput was involved in the July 2022 firing outside a hospital in Assandh in Karnal, carried out on the directions of gangster Daler Kotia, and was also wanted in a July 2025 abduction case in Gujarat in which gangster Kirit Jhala had demanded Rs 100 crore ransom," said the officer.

Jhala had recently joined the syndicate of Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, police said.

They said Mahipal, who had been previously arrested in the Karnal firing case and released on bail, had also become active within the same network.

"During the encounter, Rajput sustained a bullet injury in the lower body before being overpowered. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, and further investigation is under way," the officer said.

