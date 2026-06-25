2 arrested after encounter with police in Guru Randhawa gym firing case

Two alleged associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with Delhi Police's Special Cell in Paschim Vihar here in connection with the firing outside a gym of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, officials said on Thursday.

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Haqeeqat and Sagar were on the run since the June 11 firing, the police officials said.

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With this, all four accused in the case have been arrested.

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According to police, Haqeeqat and Sagar had come to west Delhi on Wednesday night to execute another crime when Special Cell teams intercepted them based on specific inputs. On seeing the police team, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action.

The two sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire and were overpowered. Weapons were recovered from their possession, police said.

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Earlier, two other accused -- Arman (19) and Tushar (21), both from Haryana's Sonepat -- were arrested by the Crime Branch in Bahadurgarh.

Investigators have said the four accused are linked to gangster Anil Pandit, an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be based in the United States.

In a social media post after the firing incident, Pandit had claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the post, Randhawa's gym was targeted over his closeness to film actor Salman Khan, whom the Bishnoi gang considers an adversary.