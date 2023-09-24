2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

PTI

New Delhi, September 23

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 43-year-old man in north Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Irshad (29) and Dinesh Kumar (38). Irshad had taken a ‘paan’ shop on rent from the victim, police said, adding that he killed him so that he would not have to pay the rent for the shop anymore.

On September 9, a body was found from a drain near Mukhmelpur Pulia. Abrasion marks were found on the deceased’s face and a scarf was wrapped around his neck. He was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Hardoi, police said.