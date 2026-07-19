2 arrested for stealing Rs 22 lakh worth of gemstones from Delhi trader
E-rickshaw driver and accomplice held after CCTV footage led police to them; around 90 per cent of the stolen gemstones have been recovered
Two people, including an e-rickshaw driver, have been arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing gemstones worth around Rs 22 lakh from a trader here, police said on Sunday.
The theft occurred on July 15 near Rani Jhansi Road in Central Delhi after a Jaipur-based gemstone trader told police that his handbag containing nine pouches of precious stones was stolen while he was travelling in an e-rickshaw from Karol Bagh to Daryaganj.
An FIR was registered at the DBG Road police station, and police launched an investigation.
After scanning CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the accused, Vicky Solanki (19), the e-rickshaw driver and Anita alias Annu (26), near Dhaula Kuan on July 17, the officer said.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and disclosed where they had concealed the stolen gemstones, leading to the recovery of around 90 per cent of the valuables.
Police said the e-rickshaw used in the offence was seized and an investigation is underway to recover the remaining gemstones.