2 arrested with 248 kg cannabis

PTI

Noida, November 23

Two Uttarakhand natives were arrested near Noida on Wednesday after 248 kg of cannabis was allegedly seized from their truck, the police said.

The arrest was made in the early hours of the day by a joint team of the anti-narcotics cell and the local Badalpur police.

“Acting on the basis of local intelligence and a tip-off, a joint team of the narcotics cell and Badalpur police arrested the two suspects — Ramveer Singh (54) and Abhishek (32) — near Dujana culvert for smuggling the cannabis in their truck,” Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said.

“Besides the two suspects, who hail from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, one more person, who hails from Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, is associated in the case, but is at large. Efforts are on to arrest him too,” the officer said.

According to the police, 248 kg of ganja was found hidden underneath a stack of cables loaded on the truck, which had been impounded.

An FIR under various provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered.

#Uttarakhand