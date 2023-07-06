2 arrested with Rs 85 lakh cash

New Delhi, July 5
The police have apprehended two bike-borne men during checking on the Mathura Road here and seized Rs 85 lakh cash from them, officials said on Wednesday.
According to a senior police officer, a picket installed on Mathura Road in central Delhi stopped the duo for checking on Tuesday night.
The police found the cash while checking the bag the two men were carrying, the officer said. They were handed over to the Income Tax Department and further investigation was underway.
