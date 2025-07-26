2 ATM robbers held after exchange of fire

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two ATM robbers from the Mewat region following an exchange of fire near the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Pusta road, an official said on Friday.

The encounter took place late on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Sazid and Adil, sustained bullet injuries on their legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused were wanted in multiple ATM theft and arms trafficking cases across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kaushik said the breakthrough came after six months of surveillance and groundwork.

Jamshed was also wanted in the 2012 murder of Delhi Police Head Constable Yashpal, said Kaushik.

Two days before their arrest, the duo had allegedly looted Rs 48,500 from a State Bank of India ATM in Siliguri, West Bengal, the cop said. They recovered stolen cash, two loaded .32 bore pistols, five live cartridges, empty bullet shells and a stolen motorcycle, which was traced to a theft reported in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

During interrogation, Jamshed had disclosed that he had procured weapons from Sazid and revealed his involvement in ATM heists across multiple states.

The investigation revealed that the duo would travel to various states in trucks, carrying tools like gas cylinders used for cutting ATMs.

After reaching a location, they used to steal a vehicle, conduct reconnaissance, identify unguarded ATMs and execute the robbery. Later, they used to abandon the stolen vehicle and return to their base using different routes to avoid detection.

Sazid (23), a resident of Nangla Utawad village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is a school dropout and has previously been arrested in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab for similar offences.