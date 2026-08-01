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Home / Delhi / 2 Bangkok flyers held with 18.15 kg hydroponic weed at Delhi airport

2 Bangkok flyers held with 18.15 kg hydroponic weed at Delhi airport

Customs officials seized 17 vacuum-sealed packets of suspected high-potency cannabis concealed in baggage; duo arrested under the NDPS Act after APIS-based profiling

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:42 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Customs officers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized 18.15 kg of suspected hydroponic weed concealed in the baggage of two passengers arriving from Bangkok and arrested them under the NDPS Act, officials said on Saturday.

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Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

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The passengers, who arrived from Bangkok on July 30, were intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel, based on Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, an official statement said.

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During X-ray screening of their baggage, customs officers noticed suspicious images, the statement said.

According to the statement, a detailed examination led to the recovery of 17 vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

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The suspected contraband had allegedly been concealed inside the baggage to evade detection, it said.

Both the passengers were arrested and the suspected ganja/marijuana, along with the concealing and packaging material, was seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized narcotic substance, it added.

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