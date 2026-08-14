2 boys drown in rainwater-filled pit in Narela

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Two minor boys, aged nine and 11, drowned after entering a rainwater-filled pit at 100 Foota, DDA Flats, Narela, on Thursday, the police said.

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According to preliminary inquiry, the two children, residents of Bawana, had entered the pit to play and swim when they drowned. Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The children were pulled out of the pit and taken to SRHC Hospital, Narela, where doctors declared them brought dead.

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Cops initiated legal proceedings and further inquiry was on.

The Delhi Police appealed to parents and guardians to keep a close watch on children during the monsoon and prevent them from going near open pits, drains and water bodies.