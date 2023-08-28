 2 boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi government school, opposition demands Atishi’s resignation : The Tribune India

The alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp organised by the school, say police

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 28

Two boys of a government school in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area were allegedly sexually assaulted by their classmates, police said on Monday.

They said the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp organised by the school.

The two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates, police said, adding two cases have been registered in this connection.

All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued notices to the police and the school management demanding action in the matter.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP leaders demanded the resignation of Education Minister Atishi, claiming that the condition of government schools in the national capital under AAP rule has “deteriorated”.

The 13-year-old victim, a student of Class 8, alleged during the summer camp in April, his classmates forcefully took him to a park and sexually assaulted him. They also threatened him not to disclose it to anyone, officials said.

He was scared and did not tell this to anyone. A few days ago when the boys started troubling him, he told his teachers about the incident who asked him not to tell anyone about this, they said.

The victim informed his parents who later made a PCR call and a case was registered on Sunday, they said.

According to the DCW, they have received information about sexual assault with two minor boys in a government school in Delhi.

The 12-year-old boy has also alleged that the same students sexually assaulted him as well.

He said during the summer camp he was sexually assaulted in the school toilet. The accused students had also threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone, the DCW said.

He has further alleged that around 16 days back, a student again tried to sexually assault him in the toilet. He further claimed that he had narrated the incident to two of his teachers in July and August, but they asked him to not talk about the incident to anyone, the Commission said.

The DCW has been informed that the parents of the boy learnt about the incident around six days ago. When the mother of the child went to the school, the principal allegedly asked them to not talk about the incident to anyone, it stated.

Maliwal, in a post in Hindi on X, said, “In a government school in Shahbad Dairy area, two 12 and 13-year-old boys were sexually assaulted by other boys from the same school. This is a very disgusting and scary matter. How is such a criminal mindset being created in children? FIR has been registered in the matter, notice is being issued to the police and the school for further action. Our team is with the victims and their families.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that Delhi government constantly claims to be providing the best educational infrastructure and atmosphere in schools for the students, “but the truth is that under the Aam Aadmi Party government, the conditions in government schools have deteriorated”.

The victims had to lodge complaints with the police when the teachers tried to keep a lid on the “horrid” crime, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “I, along with the party president, demand the resignation of Education Minister Atishi for the confusion and propaganda regarding education while the ground reality is that education standards of Delhi government schools are fast deteriorating leading to crime situations.”

Sachdeva said, “Since FIR has been lodged the senior students of the school who indulged in sexual exploitation of the two minor students will be arrested but the matter should not end there. The negligence by the teachers and the role of the School Management Committee too needs to be investigated.”

Delhiites want to know from the Kejriwal government why didn’t the School Management Committee of this school, the local MLA nominee in it or the counsellors or school mentors intervened and why couldn't the CCTV of the school catch the “multiple instances” of “sexual exploitation” of minors at school premises, he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP workers including party general secretary Kamaljeet Sehrawat staged a protest outside Dwarka AAP MLA Vinay Mishra’s office over the recent incident of nearly 70 children of a government school getting unwell allegedly after eating a mid-day meal.

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

