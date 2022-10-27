2 brothers held in separate kidnapping, rape cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The police on Wednesday informed that a 27-year-old man and his brother were apprehended in separate cases of kidnapping and rape.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ashish Chauhan (27) and Deepak Chauhan (23), both residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2017, Ashish along with his associates had kidnapped a man at gunpoint from GT Road Karnal and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore, the police said.

The police said that Ashish was traced but he and his associates opened fire, adding that Ashish and his associate Aryan, who was injured in the encounter, were arrested.

Ashish was granted bail in 2020, but he failed to appear in court proceedings later following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, the police said.

Last year, Ashish’s younger brother Deepak allegedly raped a girl and had been absconding in that case. According to the police, Deepak, Ashish and their sister had threatened the victim.

Deepak was working at a call centre at Noida and had sexually assaulted a girl who was his co-worker. After a case was registered, he left Noida and started living in Delhi, the police said.

The police arrested Ashish from New Ashok Nagar area and Deepak was apprehended from Golf Course Road in Dwarka.