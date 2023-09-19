2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

New Delhi, September 18
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two siblings with 915 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international market in their possession.
The two men were identified as Tej Singh (27) and Subedar Singh (20), both residents of Nihal Vihar of Nangloi area, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.
According to a tip-off, the two brothers were supposed to come to Sector 23-24 red light in Rohini with a consignment of heroin for distribution, he said. “On the basis of the information, a team of the crime branch reached the specified location and seized 915 grams of heroin from their possession,” Yadav said.
