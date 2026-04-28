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Home / Delhi / 2 brothers killed as goods carrier hits bike in Lutyens’ Delhi

2 brothers killed as goods carrier hits bike in Lutyens’ Delhi

The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are under way to arrest its driver

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Two brothers, aged 20 and 14, were killed in a late-night road accident in the Lutyens zone of Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

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According to officials, a PCR call was received reporting a fatal collision at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex. The accident involved a motorcycle and a goods carrier.

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When police reached the spot, the two victims were found lying unconscious on the road. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared both brought dead, an official said.

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The deceased were identified as Yagya Bhatia (20), a resident of Ashok Nagar and student of Bachelor of Science, and Abhav Bhatia, a school student, he further said.

A district crime team and forensic experts examined the scene, the cop added.

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The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official mentioned.

Police said a case has been registered based on the statement of an eyewitness. The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are under way to apprehend its driver.

Further investigation is in progress.

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