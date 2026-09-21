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Home / Delhi / 2 cattle smugglers injured in police encounter in Nuh

2 cattle smugglers injured in police encounter in Nuh

Two other accused flee, 3 cattle, two pistols, four cartridges recovered

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:06 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Two alleged cattle smugglers, one of them carrying a Rs 3,000 reward announced by the Rajasthan Police, were injured in an exchange of fire with the Firozpur Jhirka Crime Staff (CS) team near Ghasera village in Nuh district early on Sunday. Two other accused fled under cover of darkness, the police said.

The encounter took place around 3.30 am in the jurisdiction of the Sadar Nuh police station. Both injured men, who were hit in the leg, were overpowered and admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College and Hospital at Nalhar in Nuh.

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According to a police spokesperson, a team led by Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh, in-charge of the CS unit at Firozpur Jhirka, received information that cattle smugglers would transport bovines from Gurugram to Rajasthan via Sohna and Nuh for slaughter. Acting on the input, the team laid a naka (checkpoint) near Ghasera village.

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After some time, a car approached, stopped 50-60 metres from the checkpoint and began to turn back. When the police tried to intercept it with an official vehicle, the driver allegedly rammed the police vehicle, while a man seated on the front passenger side allegedly opened fire on the personnel with the intent to kill them. The police retaliated, resulting in cross-firing from both sides. Taking advantage of the situation, two occupants of the car escaped.

The injured were identified as Shamshad, alias Senda, a resident of Utawad in Palwal district, and Robin, a resident of Alimeo in Palwal. During questioning, they revealed the identities of the two accused who fled the spot, the police said.

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The police recovered three cattle, two country-made pistols, four cartridges and three empty shells from the spot. The car used by the accused was also seized.

The police said Robin has 12 cases registered against him and was earlier a reward-carrying criminal, while Shamshad has two cases and carries a Rs 3,000 reward announced by the Rajasthan Police. Several cases are also pending against the duo in other states and districts, whose records are being scanned.

A case has been registered. Teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused, the police said.

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