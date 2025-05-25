DT
2 charred to death in e-rickshaw charging station fire in Delhi's Shahdara

2 charred to death in e-rickshaw charging station fire in Delhi’s Shahdara

4 injured; the Delhi Fire Service says it received a call about the fire around 6.40 am from near Ram Mandir on Moti Ram Road
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 AM May 25, 2025 IST
Two people were charred to death and four wounded in a fire that broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in east Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday morning, an officer said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said it received a call about the fire around 6.40 am from near Ram Mandir on Moti Ram Road in Shahdara. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a tin shed structure built over an approximately 400 square yards, which was being used as a charging station for e-rickshaws.

"By 8.30 am, the fire was brought under control. During the operation, two charred bodies were recovered from the debris," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The four injured were rescued and rushed to the GTB Hospital.

The identities of the dead, likely to be workers living in the shed, are yet to be ascertained.

