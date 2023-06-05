2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

PTI

New Delhi, June 4

Two cousins were arrested for allegedly killing a 64-year-old woman and her daughter and looting their valuables in Krishna Nagar in east Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The police said the accused had contacted two advocates to seek legal advice before committing the crime.

They said the accused carried out the murders under ‘Mission Malamal’, with the aim of becoming rich.

The two have been identified as Kishan (28) and his cousin Ankit Kumar Singh (25), both natives of Siwan district in Bihar, police said.

Kishan was presently living in Laxmi Nagar here, they added. Singh is a singer and has a music band. He was composing lyrics and music for an upcoming film on over-the-top (OTT) platform, the police said.

Bodies of Rajrani (73) and her daughter Ginni Kirar (39) were found maggot-infested and in a highly decomposed state in Krishna Nagar on May 31.

It is suspected that they got influenced by a web series from which they learnt how the police operates. However, noting concrete can be said at this point of time as the matter is under investigation, the police said.

On Wednesday, a person made a PCR call at 7.56 pm about foul smell emanating from a flat on the first floor of a building in Krishna Nagar’s E Block, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Bodies of Rajrani and Kirar were found lying the house, which was ransacked.

During the probe, the police analysed over 200 cameras of entry and exit routes of the accused duo.