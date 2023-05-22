Rs 2 cr compensation for next of kin of govt employee killed in mishap

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

A tribunal here has directed National Insurance Company Limited to pay a compensation of more than Rs 2 crore to the dependent family members of a government employee who died in a road accident in 2019.

Presiding officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Ekta Gauba Mann was hearing the petition filed by the family members of the government servant.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Manish Gautam (39) was walking on a road with his relative in Sector 11 in Rohini on May 31 in 2019, when a car, reportedly driven rashly and negligently by Mange Ram, hit him and he succumbed to his injuries on June 1. “The insurance company is directed to pay Rs 2,00,50,000 to the petitioners as compensation in this case within 30 days from today, failing which it would be liable to pay further interest,” the judge said in an order passed on May 19.

Rejecting the plea of the insurance company that there was contributory negligence on part of the victim, the judge said there was no evidence on record to show that he was at fault. “It stands proved that the accident in question occurred due to rash and negligent driving and the victim suffered fatal injuries in the accident,” the judge said.

The judge underlined that only the widow, son, two daughters and mother of the victim were entitled to compensation as they were dependent upon the deceased. The judge also rejected the argument of the insurance company that there was a breach of the insurance conditions as Mange Ram was driving the car under the influence of alcohol. Noting that the forensic science laboratory report has stated otherwise, the judge said no material had come on record that showed there was a breach of any term and condition of the insurance policy. The Shahbad Dairy police station had registered an FIR against Ram under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.