2 criminals held after gunfight

The Delhi Police arrested two criminals after a brief exchange of gunfire in North West Delhi on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place near DDA Ground, Nirankari Bhavan.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, alias Badal, and Kanhaiya, alias Amit. They were intercepted on a tip-off regarding their movements.

“When the police signalled them to stop, they opened fire on our team in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated in self-defense, leading to bullet injury in the leg of Vishal. Both accused were arrested on the spot and taken to a hospital,” said DCP (North West) Bhisham Singh.

According to the police, Vishal was wanted in a murder and dacoity case registered at the Ashok Vihar police station, while Kanhaiya was absconding in cases of armed robbery and attempt to murder registered at the Badli and Mukherjee Nagar police stations, respectively.

The police recovered two illegal firearms and a stolen two wheeler from their possession. A case under relevant sections has been registered.