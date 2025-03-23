DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / 2 criminals held after gunfight

2 criminals held after gunfight

The Delhi Police arrested two criminals after a brief exchange of gunfire in North West Delhi on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place near DDA Ground, Nirankari Bhavan. The accused...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Delhi Police arrested two criminals after a brief exchange of gunfire in North West Delhi on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place near DDA Ground, Nirankari Bhavan.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, alias Badal, and Kanhaiya, alias Amit. They were intercepted on a tip-off regarding their movements.

“When the police signalled them to stop, they opened fire on our team in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated in self-defense, leading to bullet injury in the leg of Vishal. Both accused were arrested on the spot and taken to a hospital,” said DCP (North West) Bhisham Singh.

Advertisement

According to the police, Vishal was wanted in a murder and dacoity case registered at the Ashok Vihar police station, while Kanhaiya was absconding in cases of armed robbery and attempt to murder registered at the Badli and Mukherjee Nagar police stations, respectively.

The police recovered two illegal firearms and a stolen two wheeler from their possession. A case under relevant sections has been registered.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper