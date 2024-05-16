2 dead, 3 hospitalised as car hits e-rickshaw in Noida

PTI

Noida, May 16

A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw here on Thursday morning, leaving two people dead, police said.

Three others who were on the rickshaw have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

Two occupants of the erring car have been taken into custody by the local police while their third partner is at large, the police said.

“Around 6 am, the e-rickshaw was on its way from City Centre towards 12-22 Chowk. Five persons, including the driver, were on the e-rickshaw,” a police spokesperson said.

“When the e-rickshaw was near Sumitra Hospital, a speeding car hit the e- rickshaw from the rear side, leaving two people dead and three others injured,” the spokesperson said.

Those dead in the incident were identified by the police as Mohammad Mustafa, 50, and Rashmi, 25, who worked as a staff nurse at Metro Hospital here.

The police identified those injured as e-rickshaw driver Rajendra, 45, Pawan, 27 and Surajpur, 20.

According to the spokesperson, two persons — Tushar Kumar and Adi Batra, both residents of Sector 41 — who were in the car when the accident took place, have been taken into custody by officials of the Sector 24 police station. Aman Sisodia, the third person accompanying them in the car, fled the spot after the accident. He also lives in Sector 41, the official added.