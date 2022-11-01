2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

New Delhi, November 1

Two people were killed and three others rescued after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The officials added that a rescue operation was under way to locate people suspected to be trapped.

Tribune photo

Police said that a few people were also injured and getting treated at a hospital.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at a building in the area was received at around 9.35 am following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

"So far, three people have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg. IANS