 2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire : The Tribune India

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Rescue operation under way to locate people suspected to be trapped

2 dead, 3 rescued in Narela factory fire

Fire at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area. Tribune photo



New Delhi, November 1

Two people were killed and three others rescued after a fire broke out at a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The officials added that a rescue operation was under way to locate people suspected to be trapped.

Tribune photo

Police said that a few people were also injured and getting treated at a hospital.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at a building in the area was received at around 9.35 am following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

"So far, three people have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

2
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

4
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

6
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Nation

Morbi bridge tragedy: Politics begins; old videos come to haunt PM Modi, BJP hints at conspiracy

8
Nation

12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

9
Diaspora

Indian businessman shot dead in Uganda's Kisoro: Report

10
Haryana Spurious Drugs

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit mishap site; hospital spruced up as Congress, AAP slam move

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Drones being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in ...

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women Judges

Punjab and Haryana High Court to have record 13 women judges

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury on US tour, singer postpones San Francisco, Los Angeles concerts

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Air quality 'severe' in Delhi as farm fires rage in Punjab

Satyendra Jain and comman Sukesh Chandrasekhar are close friends, says BJP

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

Jalandhar encounter LIVE updates: 5 gangsters nabbed as police lay siege to Manik Rai village

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Ludhiana: Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Patiala" Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh dengue cases, highest spike in single day in Patiala

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada