2 Delhi Police officers suspended in Vidhan Sabha security breach

As police furthers investigation in the security breach case at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended two of its cops, officials said.

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Based on prima facie findings, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a sub-inspector (SI) were put on suspension in connection with the incident, an official said.

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A further detailed investigation into the matter is going on, the police officer added. The two police officers who faced the action were posted with the security unit of the Delhi Police.

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The Security Unit of Delhi Police is a specialized wing responsible for protecting high-risk individuals and sensitive locations.

It handles the safety of VVIPs such as the President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, judges, and foreign dignitaries, based on threat assessments.

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The division is also tasked with safeguarding important locations like courts, government buildings, including the Delhi Assembly, and venues hosting major events. It works in coordination with central security and intelligence agencies and is led by senior police officers.

Overall, its primary role is to ensure comprehensive security planning and execution for both individuals and critical infrastructure in Delhi.

This came a day after a man identified as Sarabjit Singh, driving a white SUV with an Uttar Pradesh registration number, rammed through security barricades and entered the Assembly premises via Gate No. 2.

After entering, the accused reportedly placed a flower bouquet near the office/vehicle of Speaker Vijender Gupta and then fled the premises, despite multiple layers of security being in place.