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Home / Delhi / 2 Delhi University students injured in clash during student body election

2 Delhi University students injured in clash during student body election

The injured students are taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A police official said the incident is being treated as a quarrel between college students. Photo for representation
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Two students of Delhi University’s Satyawati College were injured and two vehicles damaged as a quarrel broke out between two groups during campaigning for the college student union elections in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The injured students were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. According to police, they received minor injuries.

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The students were campaigning for the student union election when an altercation broke out. Police said a firing incident and assault were reported.

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A police official said the incident is being treated as a quarrel between college students and legal action would follow based on the medical examination report and finding of the preliminary inquiry.

“On Tuesday, a quarrel took place near Wazirpur village in Bharat Nagar, involving two students of Satyawati College,” the officer said.

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The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams inspected the spot and found two damaged vehicles.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to the altercation and scanning CCTV footage to identify those involved.

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