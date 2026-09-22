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Home / Delhi / 2 delivery boys held for stealing phones from store in Gurugram

2 delivery boys held for stealing phones from store in Gurugram

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Gurugram, Updated At : 05:04 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police arrested two delivery boys for stealing mobile phones from a store. As many as 13 mobile phones, a smart watch and three empty mobile phone boxes were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, on September 18, an official of Instacart Hub lodged a complaint at the Badshahpur police station, stating that two delivery boys working at their Sector 68 store in Gurugram had stolen mobile phones, a smart watch and other items over the past two months. A case was registered at the Badshahpur police station.

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Acting on the complaint, the Crime Branch arrested both accused on September 19 from Sector 65. The accused were identified as Amit (23), a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Darbhanga, Bihar, and presently residing in Badshahpur, and Sanjeet Patel (21), a resident of Pur Aman Singh Bedi Kunda village, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and presently residing in Badshahpur. They were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police custody.

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“During police interrogation, it was revealed that both accused were employed as delivery boys at the complainant's store. They misused their access to the store and committed the theft. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.

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