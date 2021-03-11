2 die in Delhi building collapse

Tribune News Service

Two of the five persons, who were pulled out from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, have succumbed to injuries.

The police said six labourers were working at the site and one of them managed to escape; 25 NDRF teams were involved in the rescue operation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that he was taking stock of the rescue operation.

“The accident is very unfortunate,” he said.