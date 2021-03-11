2 die in Delhi building collapse

Two of the five persons, who were pulled out from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, have succumbed to injuries.
The police said six labourers were working at the site and one of them managed to escape; 25 NDRF teams were involved in the rescue operation.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that he was taking stock of the rescue operation.
“The accident is very unfortunate,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs